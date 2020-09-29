

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $988 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to $6.06 billion from $4.87 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.23 Bln. vs. $0.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $6.06 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.0 - $5.4 Bln



