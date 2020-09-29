

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $23.98 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $13.56 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $35.61 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $109.70 million from $106.72 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $35.61 Mln. vs. $33.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $109.70 Mln vs. $106.72 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $125 - $129 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 - $2.97 Full year revenue guidance: $452 - $456 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROGRESS SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de