

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar eased against its peers on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session, and drifting further down from two-month highs posted last week, as the focus shifted to the first presidential debate, due later in the day.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will engage in the first of the three socially distance presidential debates tonight. The debate, to be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News, will likely consist of six segments of about 15 minutes each.



The markets were also reacting to updates on negotiations over a coronavirus-relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary reportedly discussed for nearly an hour today, and talks are likely to resume on Wednesday.



On Monday, House Democrats unveiled a new $2.2 trillion bill.



The Conference Board's report said U.S. consumer confidence jumped 15.5 to a 6-month high of 101.8 in September. Economists had expected the reading to come in at 94.0.



The dollar index slipped to a low of 93.82, losing about 0.5% from previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to $1.1743, about 0.65% down from Monday's level. Eurozone economic confidence index reached a six-month high in September driven by waning pessimism in industry, retail trade, construction and services, survey data from the European Commission showed.



The economic confidence index rose to 91.1 in September from 87.5 in August. This was the highest score since March and above economists' forecast of 89.0.



The Pound Sterling firmed up to $1.2856 after falling to $1.2825 from a high of $1.2903. On the Brexit front, the European Union and Britain have indicated that a post-Brexit deal was still some way off as negotiations recommenced over implementing their Withdrawal Agreement.



The Yen, which was moving in a tight band, was weaker at 105.68 a dollar.



The Aussie strengthened, fetching US$0.7132 a unit, compared with US$0.7071 a day earlier.



The Swiss franc was stronger, with the Dollar-franc pair at 0.9193, more than 0.6% up from Monday, and the Loonie was softer at 1.3390 a dollar, after falling to a low of 1.3419 from 1.3352 a dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de