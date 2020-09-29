

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) - Shares of the Chinese online financial marketplace surged over 30% on Tuesday after the bell. Jiayin Group said it has closed the acquisition of 35% equity interest in Keen Best Investment Ltd. from China Smartpay Group Holdings.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Shares of the company gained 8% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company's fourth-quarter results trumped Street estimates. Net income dropped to $1.13 million or $0.04 per share from $6.14 million or $0.25 per share. Sales dropped to $149.7 million from $176.4 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.11 per share on revenues of $142.39 million. The company also announced a new $100 million stock repurchase program and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.



CureVac N.V. (CVAC) - Shares of the company gained 9% in extended session Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV. The dose-confirmation study, entitled CV-NCOV-002, is being conducted in Peru and Panama and will enroll a total of 690 healthy participants in two distinct groups.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) - Shares of Progress Software Corp. slipped 12% in the extended session Tuesday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. The company's profit came in at $23.98 million or $0.53 per share, up from $13.56 million or $0.30 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.78 per share. Revenues rose 2.8% to $109.70 million. Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.76 to $0.79 per share and revenues of $125 million to $129 million. For the full year, the company now sees earnings of $2.94 to $2.97 per share and revenues of $452 million to $456 million.



Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) - Shares of the company slipped 4% in extended trading hours Tuesday. Owens & Minor announced it has commenced an offering of $150 million common shares. The company expects to use all or substantially all of the proceeds to repay debt and any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CUREVAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de