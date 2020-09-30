

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August figures for industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders.



In July, industrial production was up 8.7 percent on month and down 15.5 percent on year, while retail sales sank 3.3 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year. Housing starts tumbled 11.4 percent on year and construction orders plummeted an annual 22.9 percent.



China will see September results for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes from the NBS; in August, their scores were 51.0 and 55.2, respectively. China also will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, which is expected to hold steady at 53.1.



The Philippines will provide August data for producer prices; in July, producer prices were down 3.3 percent on year.



Australia will see August figures for building permits and private sector credit. Permits are called flat on month after spiking 12.0 percent in July. Credit was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.4 percent on year in July.



Hong Kong will release August numbers for retail sales; in July, sales plummeted 23.9 percent on year.



New Zealand will see August figures for building permits and September results for the business confidence index from ANZ. In July, permits were down 4.5 percent on month, while the business index had a score of -41.8 in August.



Thailand will release August data for industrial production, current account, retail sales and its coincident index. In July, industrial production dropped 14.69 percent on year, while the current account had a surplus of $1.79 billion, retail sales tumbled 17.4 percent on year and the coincident had a score of 123.77.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed for the Chuseok Festival and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de