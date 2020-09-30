

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in August, the ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 8.7 percent gain in July.



On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 13.3 percent - roughly in line with expectations following the 15.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment on industrial production, saying now that it is picking up.



