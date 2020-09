BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis has released German retail sales, unemployment and import prices figures at 2.00 am ET Wednesday. After the data, the euro ticked up against the pound, but fell slightly against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 1.1729 against the greenback, 0.9142 against the pound, 1.0802 against the franc and 123.73 against the yen around 2:01 am ET.



