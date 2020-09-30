

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter organic revenue declined approximately 36%. For full year 2020, the decline in organic revenue was at approximately 19%. The full year underlying operating profit margin is anticipated to be around 3%. Fiscal 2020 capital expenditure is projected to be around 720 million pounds.



The Group said its organic revenue performance in the fourth quarter improved as clients in Education and Business & Industry began to return to schools and offices in main markets.



Compass Group expects liquidity at 30 September 2020, to be around 5 billion pounds.



The Group will provide a further update on trading at its full year results on 24 November 2020.



