

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) said that it has appointed David Mellors as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Franco Martinelli, who plans to retire in July.



David will join the Company as CFO designate on 1 November 2020, and will become CFO on 30 November 2020, at which point Franco will step down from the Board.



David was previously CFO of Cobham plc. Before that, he was CFO of QinetiQ Group plc from 2008 to 2016. David's career includes several roles at Logica PLC, CMG plc and Rio Tinto.



