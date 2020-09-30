

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc.(LAND.L) said that its chief financial officer, Martin Greenslade, plans to step down from his role during 2021. He will continue as chief financial officer and as an executive director on the board until his successor is appointed.



Martin said, 'I joined Landsec in 2005 as CFO and have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Company. However, I feel that now is the right time for me to step aside and let someone else take my role to help deliver the next phase of Landsec's journey.'



