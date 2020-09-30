

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Clothing & footwear digital retailer Brown (N) Group plc (BWNG.L) said that it continues to trade in line with its expectations.



Group revenue for the first-half of fiscal year 2021 declined 17.6 percent. Product revenue for the period also deceased 20.5 percent.



For this financial year, the group said it is confident of offsetting at least 75% of the Group gross profit decline through operational cost savings.



The company will release its results for the six-month ended 29th August 2020 on 5th November 2020.



