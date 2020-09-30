

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Wednesday, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.4 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc and the pound, it advanced.



The euro was worth 1.1726 against the greenback, 0.9145 against the pound, 1.0813 against the franc and 123.85 against the yen as of 3:50 am ET.



