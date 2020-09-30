

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Canada, affiliated to home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), announced Wednesday that it is currently recruiting for positions in its RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores in Quebec.



The company plans to fill more than 625 full-time and part-time regular positions in these stores.



Further, about 30 positions are available at the Boucherville distribution centre.



Lowe's Canada said it offers associates several benefits, including a student incentive program providing a minimum of $200 to eligible associates in position for least three months, an award program, a flexible schedule, and exclusive discounts.



Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Lowe's Canada, said, 'We are looking for dynamic, customer-oriented individuals from all backgrounds, with or without experience, to immediately join our teams across the province, particularly in the Montreal Metropolitan Community, Gatineau, and Quebec City. As we navigate through uncertain times, we offer multiple career opportunities, stable and rewarding jobs, as well as a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment.'



Lowe's Canada operates or services over 470 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners.



