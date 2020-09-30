

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares shrugged off weak global cues to end slightly higher on Wednesday. FMCG, IT and healthcare stocks gained ground, while banks and metal stocks underperformed.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 94.71 points, or 0.25 percent, to 38,067.93, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 4.10 points at 11,226.50.



Weak global cues kept gains in check as the first debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday, raising concerns over heightened political risk ahead of November's presidential election.



Among the prominent gainers, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Grasim climbed 2-3 percent.



HDFC Bank advanced 1.5 percent after its MD and CEO Aditya Puri said that the private lender will be able to achieve its pre-Covid-19 status soon. Mortgage lender HDFC rose 1.2 percent.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) slumped as much as 9 percent as the government extended bid submission deadline for the privatization of the oil marketing company for the fourth time.



IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel fell 2-4 percent.



Future Enterprises lost over 4 percent after the company defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures.



