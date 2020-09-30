

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) announced Wednesday that its Jeep brand has launched the new 2021 Cherokee Latitude LUX model to deliver consumers a new level of comfort, luxury and safety, combined with unmatched capability in the midsize SUV segment.



The Cherokee Latitude LUX models are now available for sale and order through local Jeep dealers at a Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $30,145 for 4x2 models and $31,645 for 4x4 models (plus $1,495 destination).



The Latitude LUX comes standard with the Jeep brand's renowned Selec-Terrain traction control system, which allows the driver to choose between five modes for optimal on- and off-road performance. The rear-axle disconnect seamlessly switches between two- and four-wheel drive for full-time torque management and does not require input from the driver.



The midsize sport-utility vehicle joins the Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited and Trailhawk models in the Cherokee lineup. It continues to offer consumers the ultimate blend of all-weather 4x4 capability and even more standard amenities at an incredible value.



