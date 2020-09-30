

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem has agreed to pay $39.5 million in settlement with U.S. states attorneys general following an investigation into a cyber-attack at the company in 2015.



As part of the settlement, Anthem has also undertaken commitments that align with the company's ongoing and consistent focus on protecting information.



Anthem does not believe it violated the law in connection with its data security and does not admit to any such violations in the settlement with the State Attorneys General.



The investigation by the FBI did not find that information obtained through the 2015 cyber-attack targeting Anthem has resulted in fraud, the company said in a statement.



In 2015, the company had disclosed that it suspected hackers had stolen information belonging to tens of millions of customers as well as employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTHEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de