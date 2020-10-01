

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan weakened again in the third quarter of 2020, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey on business sentiment showed on Thursday with a diffusion index score of -27.



That missed forecasts for a reading of -23 as expectations were very soft because of the global Covid-19 pandemic. But it was up from a score of -34 three months ago.



The outlook came in at -17, in line with expectations and up from -27 in the previous quarter.



