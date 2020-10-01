

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) said that Jens Holstein has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer and member of the company's Management Board, effective December 31, 2020.



'Since joining in 2011, Jens' numerous contributions added substantially to making the company the success story that it is today,' said Marc Cluzel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys.



Holstein will continue in his role through the end of the year to ensure an orderly transition, the company said in a statement.



The company said it has commenced a search process to identify the future chief financial officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MORPHOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de