

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) said it expects third quarter underlying revenue decline of approximately 4%. The Group said all three franchises showed significant recovery from second quarter. The improvement was strongest in the Orthopaedics franchise.



Smith+Nephew said monthly Group growth rates were broadly stable through the quarter, with some seasonality and monthly variation across both franchises and regions, reflecting the continuing impact of COVID-19.



The Group will provide further detail of the third quarter, including franchise and regional sales performance, with its trading report on 29 October 2020.



