

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported that non-executive director Mary Anne Citrino will step down immediately from the Barclays plc and Barclays Bank plc boards. She said it is appropriate for her to step down to be able to focus more time on her other board commitments due to the current challenging environment.



Barclays is a British universal bank. Its businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank.



