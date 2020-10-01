

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) announced Thursday that it has completed the sale of Castorama Russia to Maxidom, a home improvement company in Russia, for a total consideration of about 7.4 billion Russian Ruble or about 73 million pounds.



In the total consideration, 80 percent was paid at the closing of the deal. The remaining 20 percent will be paid in equal installments over two years.



The sale has been granted all regulatory approvals and completed on September 30.



