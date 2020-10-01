

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks company Britvic plc (BVIC.L) said it now completed the sale of its juice assets in France to Refresco. The sale includes the three juice manufacturing sites, related private label juice business and the Fruité brand.



The transaction was approved by the French Competition Authority in July.



Britvic noted that it retains ownership of the Pressade and Fruit Shoot brands, which will be manufactured by Refresco as part of a long-term partnership arrangement. The transaction will not affect the Teisseire and Moulin De Valdonne brands or the private label syrups business, all of which are all manufactured at the company's production site in Crolles, the company added.



The company further noted that this sale supports its strategic priority to improve operating margins in its Western European markets, enabling the company to focus on growing its soft drinks portfolio of local favourite and global premium brands.



