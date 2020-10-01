

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing activity grew for a fifth month in a row in September led by strong demand and increased output, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics group SILF showed on Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index rose to 55.3 from an upwardly revised 53.8 in August. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



'A robust order intake and increased production are driving the rise, but still the industry is delaying the hiring of new staff,' Swedbank analyst Jörgen Kennemar said.



