

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it eased slightly against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 123.80 against the yen, 1.1733 against the greenback, 0.9091 against the pound and 1.0798 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



