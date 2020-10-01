

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat is set to release the euro area producer prices and jobless rate for August at 5.00 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the yen. Against the franc, it fell.



The euro was worth 123.80 against the yen, 1.1725 against the greenback, 0.9144 against the pound and 1.0782 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



