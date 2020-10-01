

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is now listed as a special authorization drug or exception drug status on the formularies of New Brunswick, Yukon, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



SKYRIZI is a humanized immunoglobulin monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit IL-23, a naturally occurring cytokine involved in inflammatory and immune responses. SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de