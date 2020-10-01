

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing sector growth rose marginally in September, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 50.8 in September from 50.6 in August.



Economists had forecast a score of 52.4. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output rose for the third straight month in September with the rate of growth easing from July's thirty-one-month high.



New orders increased for the second time in three months.



Employment expanded for the first time since June 2019, with the rate of job creation being the strongest in twenty months.



The 12-month outlook for production was the strongest since May last year.



The volume of outstanding work declined further in September and backlogs depletion was extended to twenty-six months.



Purchasing activity remained broadly unchanged in September and input inventories fell for the fifteenth month in a row.



Cost inflationary pressures increased in September. However, input price inflation eased since August, while output prices rose for the first time in six months.



