

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity stagnated in September, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 50.0 in September from 49.4 in August. This was the highest reading since February. A PMI reading of 50.0 indicates no change in the sector.



New sales fell further in September, though the rate of contraction was the slowest for three months. New export orders declined at a softer rate.



Employment rose for the second straight month in September, with the rate of job creation fastest since February. Backlogs of work decreased during the month.



Input cost rose further in September and the pace of input price inflation was the fastest since January and selling prices lowered.



Suppliers' delivery times lengthened in September.



Business confidence remained optimistic in September.



