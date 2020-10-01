

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that Jim Farley will succeed Jim Hackett as the company's president and CEO today. The company added it has appointed John Lawler, 54, as Chief Financial Officer today, overseeing the Finance and Ford Motor Credit organizations.



Lawler succeeds Tim Stone, who has accepted a position as chief operating officer and CFO at ASAPP Inc., a research-driven, artificial-intelligence software company. However, Stone will remain with Ford through October 15 to ensure a smooth transition.



Lawler has most recently been serving as CEO of Ford Autonomous Vehicles and vice president, Mobility Partnerships, and spent much of his 30 years at Ford in finance leadership and general management.



Ford said that Lawler's successor in his current position, who will oversee the New Businesses group going forward, will be named later.



Meanwhile, new Ford CEO Jim Farley has outlined key goals and organizational changes during a virtual town hall meeting with the company's global team. Farley said Ford plans to move with urgency to turn around its automotive operations - improving quality, reducing costs, and accelerating the restructuring of underperforming businesses.



Ford also announced other operational and leadership changes. Chief Information Officer Jeff Lemmer will retire January 1 after 33 years with the company. A successor for Lemmer as CIO, who will lead the Technology and Software platform, will be announced by Ford in the near future.



Ford said it is strengthening its commitment to two key areas by having separate senior leaders run the Lincoln Motor Company and Global Marketing.



Joy Falotico, 53, who has been president of Lincoln and Ford's chief marketing officer for nearly three years, will be dedicated solely to further growing Ford's luxury brand after a new chief marketing officer is named shortly. She will report to Kumar Galhotra, president, The Americas and International Markets.



In Europe, Dale Wishnousky, 57, vice president, Manufacturing, Ford of Europe, will retire at the end of the year. His career with the company started in 1987 and spanned key manufacturing and service leadership roles in multiple countries.



Wishnousky will be succeeded by Kieran Cahill, 53, previously director, Manufacturing and Strategic Projects, Ford of Europe, with immediate effect.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de