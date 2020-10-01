Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Erneut Insiderkäufe! Modern Meat “boomt”: Aktie legt “Rallyegang” ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851921 ISIN: US6745991058 Ticker-Symbol: OPC 
Tradegate
01.10.20
15:52 Uhr
8,385 Euro
-0,150
-1,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3178,33116:03
8,3008,34816:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP
CARLYLE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLYLE GROUP INC20,400-3,77 %
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8,385-1,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.