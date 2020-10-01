

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. construction spending for August and ISM manufacturing index for September are due at 10:00 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency held steady against the franc, it rebounded against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 105.70 against the yen, 0.9188 against the franc, 1.1737 against the euro and 1.2875 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

