

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Norway-based AutoStore filed patent infringement lawsuits in the United States and the United Kingdom against online grocery retailer and technology company Ocado Group Plc. (OCDO.L).



AutoStore alleged that Ocado Smart Platform's automated storage and retrieval system unlawfully infringes AutoStore's patented technology.



AutoStore seeks court orders barring Ocado and its partners from manufacturing and selling infringing products and importing them into the United States, as well as financial damages.



Meanwhile, Ocado said it has not received any paper in respect of the matter, adding that 'this is the first we have heard of this new claim.'



Ocado also said it is not aware of any infringement of any valid Autostore rights and it will investigate any claims once it receives further details.



AutoStore alleged that Ocado infringed the AutoStore patented technology, deploying it in Customer Fulfillment Centers for its own online grocery business and for its customers, such as Morrisons in the UK.



AutoStore alleged that Ocado's OSP or Ocado Smart Platform infringed several AutoStore patents, including those relating to the fundamental central cavity design of the AS/RS robots; the arrangement of the lifting mechanism that enables those robots to lift and place bins in their cavities; and the robots' in-wheel motors.



AutoStore noted that Ocado has signed agreements with retailers such as Kroger, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons for systems that infringe AutoStore's intellectual property.



