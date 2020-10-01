

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Thursday confirmed that it will shut down production of 787 Dreamliner jets in Everett and consolidate production of the aircraft in Charleston, S.C.



The Everett assembly line will likely close by mid-2021, according to the company's best estimate.



The decision comes as the company struggles to address impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and take necessary actions to preserve liquidity and reposition certain lines of business.



'The Boeing 787 is the tremendous success it is today thanks to our great teammates in Everett. They helped give birth to an airplane that changed how airlines and passengers want to fly. As our customers manage through the unprecedented global pandemic, to ensure the long-term success of the 787 program, we are consolidating 787 production in South Carolina,' said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



'Our team in Puget Sound will continue to focus on efficiently building our 737, 747, 767 and 777 airplane families.'



Boeing officials said the consolidation is necessary as the company reduces production of the Dreamliner from 10 per month to six per month.



Boeing started manufacturing the 787 in Everett in the Puget Sound region of Washington state in 2007 but added a second assembly line in North Charleston, South Carolina in 2010.



