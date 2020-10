YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group reported that its third-quarter U.S. sales were 221,150 units, a decrease of 32.4 percent from the prior year.



Sales of the Nissan Versa were up 24 percent in the third quarter to 10,466 units. GT-R sales rose 14 percent with 113 units sold.



Kicks sales were up 9 percent to 19,478 units.



Third-quarter 2020 had 77 selling days compared to 76 selling days last year.



