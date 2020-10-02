

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of September 2020 increased 11.5 percent to 127,058 units from 113,925 units last year.



American Honda's total car sales for the month was 47,462 units, compared to 47,459 units in the prior year. Total Truck sales rose 20.4 percent year-over-year to 66,655 units.



Honda brand sales climb 11% as trucks set September record with 20.4% jump. Acura September sales increased 16.6% on strong performances from MDX, RDX and ILX.



