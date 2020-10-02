

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to the company's Farxiga or dapagliflozin for patients with chronic kidney disease or CKD, with and without type-2 diabetes or T2D.



The designation followed phase III trial results in which Farxiga demonstrated unprecedented reduction in the risk of kidney failure and cardiovascular or renal death in patients with chronic kidney disease.



Farxiga is a oral, once-daily sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor indicated in adults for the treatment of insufficiently controlled T2D as both monotherapy and as part of combination therapy as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control, with the additional benefits of weight loss and blood-pressure reduction.



Farxiga is currently being tested for patients with heart failure in the DELIVER and DETERMINE trials. Farxiga will also be tested in patients without T2D following an acute myocardial infarction (MI) or heart attack in the DAPA-MI trial - a first of its kind, indication-seeking registry-based randomised controlled trial.



