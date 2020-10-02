

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Coronavirus.



In his tweet on Friday early morning, Trump said, 'Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!'



He had tweeted Thursday night that he and Melania Trump were starting quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, tested positive for the infection.



They now plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence, President's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo issued to reporters, confirming them having tested positive. The President is expected to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.



Trump, aged 74, is in the highest risk category for serious complications from the infection.



