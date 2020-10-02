

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB (ANN.L, ABB) has acquired Codian Robotics B.V., a provider of delta robots, which are used primarily for high-precision pick and place applications. Codian Robotics is located in Ede, Netherlands and employs 20 people globally. ABB noted that Codian Robotics' portfolio includes a hygienic design that allows safe, open food processing.



'There is a strong need for pick and place robots that ensure high hygienic standards, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our food and beverage, pharmaceutical and logistics customers are particularly interested in the potential of automation,' said Sami Atiya, President of ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

