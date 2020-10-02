

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing said it has been selected to develop next-generation satellite system for U.S. Space Force. The first phase of the Space Force's Evolved Strategic SATCOM or ESS program includes prototype payload, and architecture development. The initial ESS development contract is valued at $298 million.



In a statement, the aerospace and defense giant said has received one of three development contracts to build a satellite payload prototype and develop a new secure, resilient satellite communications architecture for the ESS program.



The company expects the contracts for the full ESS system to be awarded in 2025.



Boeing noted that ESS will be a military satellite communications or MILSATCOM system, a critical component of the U.S. Space Force's strategy.



Troy Dawson, vice president of Boeing Government Satellite Systems, said, 'We have worked closely with the Space Force to define a program responsive to our nation's needs. By leveraging our expertise in digital engineering and technologies with synergies across both our government and commercial systems, we're uniquely positioned to deliver solutions needed to address the ever-evolving threats.'



Boeing recently announced its partnership with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems or GA-EMS and Aerojet Rocketdyne to build the Next Generation Interceptor or NGI for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.



In July, the company received about $1.2 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to build the first lot of eight F-15EX advanced fighter jets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de