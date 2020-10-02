

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 849 new deaths and 44,438 new infections due to the coronavirus were reported in the United States in the last 24 hours.



The infected include US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.



Total number of infections in the U.S. reached 7278384, and death toll rose to 207808, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The news of Trump testing positive for coronavirus rattled U.S. stock futures and global markets, raising uncertainties.



In other coronavirus related news, Amazon announced that its more than 19,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.



Park MGM casino in Las Vegas that was closed for months over coronavirus concerns has reopened with smoke-free policy.



A research conducted by University College London (UCL) among people who lost their sense of smell suggested that it may be a more reliable indicator of COVID-19 than cough or fever.



