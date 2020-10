DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported third quarter U.S. vehicle sales of 551,796 units, down 4.9 percent from a year ago. Retail sales were down 2.0 percent, for the quarter.



For Ford brand, vehicle sales declined 5.1 percent year-on-year to 524,242. Excluding discontinued cars, Ford retail sales were up 1.3 percent. Lincoln retail sales increased 3.5 percent, fueled by a 10.2 percent gain in retail SUV sales.



Ford's overall pickup sales of combined F-Series and Ranger totaled 249,997 pickups. This represents Ford's best third quarter pickup sales since 2005, with combined sales up 4.0 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de