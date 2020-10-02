

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's merchandise trade surplus for July was revised lower amid sharp revisions in the export and import declines, latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus was revised down to EUR 207 million from the preliminary estimate of EUR 262 million. In the same month last year, the surplus was EUR 78 million.



Exports value decreased 4.3 percent year-on-year and that of imports dropped 5.8 percent. Initially, the exports and imports declines were reported as 5.6 percent and 7.7 percent.



The surplus in the trade with EU countries grew to EUR 663 million, while the balance of trade with non-EU countries deteriorated to a deficit of EUR 456 million.



