

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shared of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) are gaining over 13% on Friday morning after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company will replace Neogen Corp. (NEOG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on October 7.



CFFN is currently trading at $10.54, up $1.22 or 13.09%, on the Nasdaq.



Capitol Federal Financial, operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States.



Meanwhile, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) will replace Pool Corp. (POOL) in the S&P MidCap 400.



