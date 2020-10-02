

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics (GD) Friday said its business unit General Dynamics Land Systems has won a $1.219 billion contract to produce, test and deliver Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense systems to the U.S. Army.



The Army's initial order on the contract calls for 28 Stryker IM-SHORAD vehicles for $230 million.



'General Dynamics and our teammates Leonardo DRS and Raytheon are pleased to be able to partner with the Army to bring this powerful capability to U.S. Soldiers,' said Don Kotchman, Vice President and General Manager of GD Land Systems. 'This dedicated SHORAD capability adds a new operational dimension to the Stryker fleet in all of the Army's maneuver formations.'



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of September, 30, 2025.



