

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House physician said he expects President Donald Trump to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while in quarantine after testing positive for the killer virus.



'The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,' President's physician Sean P. Conley said in a statement issued after Trump revealed the news.



'The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,' Dr. Conley added.



The virus that infected more than 7 million Americans finally attacked the President and the First Lady too.



President announced that he and his wife Melania Trump were in quarantine at the White House after testing positive for the killer virus.



'Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together,' Trump tweeted shortly after midnight.



A couple of hours before that Trump revealed that his top aide Hope Hicks also tested positive for coronavirus. 'Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible,' he tweeted.



She was on board Air Force One to the first presidential TV debate in Ohio on Tuesday, and also traveled with Trump on the presidential helicopter the next day.



In a separate tweet, Melania said she and her husband are feeling good and that she has postponed all upcoming engagements. 'Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,' she added.



Some of Trump's family members and White House staff who were in close contact with him recently were reportedly seen not wearing masks. It is yet to be known if any of them have been exposed to the virus.



At a presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, Trump not only shared stage with Joe Biden, who is three years elder to him, but also made fun of his Democrat rival's mask-wearing habits.



Trump, who has mostly spurned mask-wearing and has often been pictured not keeping social distancing in public engagements, has been forced to stay away from the public in the final stretch of his re-election campaign.



The CDC recommends people who contract the disease to stay isolated for at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and after they've been at least 24 hours fever-less without the help of medications.



U.S. stocks are lower on Friday following news that the first couple tested positive for the coronavirus. The news come just a month before Election Day and is likely to generate additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.



