

SEATTLE - Amazon.com (AMZN) Friday announced that Amazon Music has partnered with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to remaster thousands of songs and albums to Ultra HD.



'We launched Amazon Music HD last year with a promise to always offer our customers the best quality recording available for streaming,' said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. 'With this partnership, we are building upon that promise by upgrading existing recordings to make the listening experience even better, and preserving artistic legacy for future generations.'



For the first time, music from Eagles, Marvin Gaye, Nirvana, Tom Petty, Diana Ross, Linkin Park, J. Cole, Waylon Jennings, Ramones, 2 Chainz, Lady Gaga, The Notorious B.I.G., Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more, has been newly remastered to the highest quality streaming audio and will be available exclusively on Amazon Music HD.



In addition to remastering more albums in Ultra HD, select albums and songs will be remixed in 3D Audio formats, like Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. Amazon Music HD subscribers will be able to stream these 3D mixes via Echo Studio, which promises immersive audio. Albums like Tom Petty's Wildflowers & All the Rest, Linkin Parks' 20th anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory, the Ramones' debut album and Selena Gomez' Rare will soon be available in 3D Audio.



Amazon Music HD will costs $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime members, or $14.99 for non-Prime customers. If you have Music Unlimited, you can get access to the HD tracks for an additional $5 per month.



