

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - The aviation industry is deteriorated again, due to rising coronavirus infections and renewed travel restrictions, Airbus Chief Operating officer Michael Schoellhorn said in an interview with Handelsblatt.



The situation in early autumn was worse than the company's expectation in the summer. The company plans to eliminate 15,000 jobs that would be the minimum, Schoellhorn reportedly said. However, the company currently has no plans to expand the program.



Schoellhorn reportedly said that the company is in talks with unions on the restructuring, and it is still too early to rule out forced layoffs.



According to the report, Airbus's order book is largely intact with limited cancellations, despite pressure on the industry. But, there are no plans to close plants in Germany.



