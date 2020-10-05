

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), on Monday, said it agreed to buy the Oil & Gas Division of the Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L), a Scotland-based global engineering business, for $405 million in cash.



Headquartered near Fort Worth, Texas, Weir Oil & Gas produces a full line of pumps, flow iron, consumable parts, wellhead and pressure control products that are serviced via an extensive global network of service centers located near customer operations.



The transaction is subject to Weir shareholders approval and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, assuming normal regulatory clearances. The transaction includes more than 40 Weir Oil & Gas manufacturing and services locations and about 2,000 employees.



Caterpillar noted that the deal is consistent with its strategy to invest for long-term, profitable growth through operational excellence, expanded offerings and services.



