

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) said Monday that Jonathan Timmis, currently chief financial officer Health for Reckitt Benckiser, will be joining as Intertek's new chief financial officer on or just before 1 April 2021.



Intertek Group said that Ross McCluskey, currently Group chief financial officer, will be appointed into a new operational role in the business from 1 April 2021. Ross has been with Intertek for over 4 years starting as Group Controller and latterly the CFO.



Ross McCluskey will cease to be an Executive Director and Jonathan Timmis will become an Executive Director of the Company from 1 April 2021. T



