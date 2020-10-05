

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group Plc. (BYG.L) said Monday that it secured planning consent for an about 106,000 sq ft store at its site in Kings Cross, London.



The company said that it will commence demolition of the site in January 2021 and expects to open the store, which contains a double basement, in Spring 2023.



The development cost for the project is expected to be 52 million pounds.



'The £4.5 million of net operating income that we are projecting the store will generate at stabilisation will be highly accretive to earnings,' Big Yellow said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

